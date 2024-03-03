Elon Musk files lawsuit against ChatGPT creator over AI threat

(MENAFN) In a surprising legal move, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken legal action against OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research company he co-founded in 2015, alleging a violation of its original mission to develop AI technology for the benefit of humanity. The lawsuit, filed in the San Francisco Superior Court on Thursday, claims that OpenAI, once established as a non-profit research lab dedicated to creating open-source Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), has transformed into a "closed-source de facto subsidiary" serving the interests of the world's largest technology company, Microsoft.



Musk's legal team argues that Musk, a vocal advocate of acknowledging the existential threat posed by AGI, has consistently emphasized the importance of using AI technology for the greater good. The lawsuit contends that OpenAI, under its new board, is deviating from its original mission and is actively refining AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, contrary to its commitment to humanity's benefit.



The rift between Musk and OpenAI escalated when Musk departed from the board of directors in 2018. The legal action follows Microsoft's substantial investment of at least USD13 billion to secure a 49 percent stake in a for-profit branch of OpenAI. The lawsuit specifically names OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, and President Gregory Brockman as co-defendants and calls for an injunction to prevent Microsoft from commercializing the technology.



The legal dispute raises questions about the evolving landscape of AI research and the balance between profit-driven goals and the original humanitarian objectives of organizations like OpenAI. Musk's legal challenge highlights the potential consequences of deviating from a mission-driven approach in the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence, with implications for the ethical considerations surrounding the commercialization of AGI. As the case unfolds, it is likely to bring attention to the ethical responsibilities of organizations working on cutting-edge AI technologies and the need to uphold commitments made in their foundational missions.



