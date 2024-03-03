FSB Recruits Ukrainians In Transnistria

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Citizens of Ukraine who illegally crossed the border with the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic are being recruited by representatives of the Russian Federal Security Service.

Ukrinform reported it citing the Center for National Resistance on Telegram .

They are trying to extract information from citizens who have illegally crossed the border with Transnistria about military facilities and the arrangement of the Ukrainian border with Transnistria. Using blackmail, they are persuaded to work as freelancers and informants permanently, otherwise they are threatened with returning them to Ukraine.

Humeniuk: Russian contingent indoes not pose threat

The Center for National Resistance notes that Transnistria is an occupied territory of Russia and calls on Ukrainians not to visit the 'republic' regardless of how they cross the border.

As reported by Ukrinform, the EU is monitoring the situation in Transnistria and hopes that Moldova will be able to find a constructive approach to maintaining stability in the region.