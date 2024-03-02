Amir Meets President Of Tunisia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Saturday with President of the Republic of Tunisia HE Kais Saied, on the margin of the 7th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various cooperation aspects. In addition, they discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

On the Tunisian side, the meeting was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Nabil Ammar and a number of senior officials.