RBI Ombudsman Organizes Consumer Awareness Program At Sopore

The programme was chaired by Ramesh Chand, RBI Ombudsman (RBIO) for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Besides J&K Bank Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, AGM & in-charge RBI (Srinagar) Sanjeev Sharma, General Manager J&K Grameen bank, Cluster Head J&K Bank and other senior bankers, the programme witnessed extensive participation of around 250 customers of regulated entities of RBI.

In his keynote address, Ramesh Chand apprised the audience about various steps taken by RBI towards consumer education and protection including alternate grievance redress mechanism, the Charter of Customer Rights, Internal grievance redress mechanism of regulated entities, etc. in detail. Thereafter, he explained in detail the customer centric features of the Reserve Bank Integrated Ombudsman Scheme-2021 (RBIOS- 2021), Complaint Management System (CMS) Portal, role of Central Receipt and Processing Centers, Contact Centre of RBI, Toll Free number, etc.

On the occasion, he informed the participants about various ways of lodging complaints under RBIOS-2021 and encouraged them to use CMS portal, which is the most simple and convenient mechanism for lodging complaints.

He highlighted the need of adopting safe digital practices while availing digital financial services and shared various precautionary measures that need to be taken while performing digital transactions. He cautioned the participants about the use of different innovative methods of digital frauds by the fraudsters and appealed to the participants to stay away from the lure of such tricks/offers.

While apprising the participants about various modus operandi used by fraudsters to lure and defraud the customers by taking advantage of their ignorance, he emphasized on the need of timely reporting of instances of unauthorized transactions to the regulated entities so that the liability of the customers is limited in the event of any unauthorized transaction taking place in their accounts.

RBIO also made the participants aware about the precautions to be taken while carrying out banking transactions through netbanking/ debit/credit card. The Ombudsman also encouraged the participants to come forward and raise their queries, which were clarified on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat explained the Internal Grievance Redress Mechanism available in J&K Bank for the knowledge and convenience of the participants and also thanked RBI Ombudsman Office for conducting an awareness initiative in the region.

The meeting was concluded with a quiz round for all the participants and winners of the quiz were felicitated with attractive prizes.

