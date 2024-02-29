Top firms to help you navigate GST/taxation compliances in India

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) ..



In July 2017, GST was introduced as a unified tax system, which came as an alternative to multiple taxes paid by business organizations. It aimed to put the system in process, with monthly filings that ensured no malpractices that were prevalent earlier. It also enabled the businesses to file their taxes on their own, making the process simplified. However, it is also safe to take the help of a CA who knows how to manoeuvre through multiple considerations. They ensure that they document every detail including income, sales, expenses, purchases and miscellaneous ones also while filing the GST. Here are some organizations that can help Indian companies to navigate Indian GST compliances.



RKCA

This Accountancy and Financial Advisory firm is run under of RKA Corporate Advisory Private Limited by noted Chartered Accountant Rahul Kapoor. The firm was founded in 1985 and has now become a hallmark of integrity, dedication and excellence. They offer 360 degree services that include business advisory, international tax services, and navigating Indian taxes, most importantly GST. Their clientele includes pharma companies, fashion security, IT, NGOs, ITES and other organizations, but also spread to e-commerce, media, entertainment, films, celebrities, manufacturing, software, travel, logistics, travel, aviation and hospitality etc. With a core expertise over GST, they also help clients with legal services, India entry strategy, income taxes, auditing international taxes, Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), Financial Outsourcing, corporate compliance, etc. The company boasts of 100 specialists including CAs, Company Secretaries, MBAs, lawyers etc who have a combined experience of more than 200 years.



Taxpare Fintech Services

Taxpare is a one stop solutions for startups, businesses, SMEs as well as new age entrepreneurs to not just launch their business but ensure smooth flow of work. While they can do the handholding through the process of business incorporation where you can register a private limited company, a one person company or a partnership firm. They also ensure annual compliances as well as book keeping along with accounting services. As they navigate through assessment and notices, they minutely look at the finance function that includes payroll as well as PF setups. Apart from GST, they look after TDS Form 16, Form 24 to ensure that taxes are filed in a appropriate way. One can also access their services online, from any part of the country.



Ernst and Young

Ernst and Young is one of the most well renowned firms, not just in India but across the world. Popularly known as EY, it provides assurance, transaction advisory, tax advisory, filing anf consulting services. They know how to use technology to their benefit, thus EY helps firms to spearhead on the path of success by providing one on one assistance, networking, proprietary digital tools as well as insights. Their digital platform EY Velocity can assist entrepreneurs at every step and lead them to a path where they can become global success. In this, they ensure that tax books are always up to the mark, ensuring that GST is always paid on time.



Luthra and Luthra

This is a three decade old firm that had its humble beginnings as a corporate law firm but soon flourished into a full service law firm. Rajiv Luthra as the founder had a vision to drive the organization with utmost professionalism, and keeping the consumers at the centre of the services. As the firm moved forward, it invested in its employees who have now become the partners of the organization and taken it to greater heights. While the firm has helped multiple international firms who were looking at setting up shop here in India, it is also helping Indian firms to navigate the complex Indian legal system.



KPMG India

Founded in 1993, KPMG liaisoned with clients who grew big and created a strong presence in the country. Over the years, the company has grown and now has offices in 14 different cities, which enables them to provide value added services to the clients. They are known for their rapid, yet on time delivery of services, customised solutions for each business even as they leverage technology to provide business advising services. KPMG India has the best industry professionals in their team who can break down the jargons for the business owners, yet deal with the complexity of the taxation system with ease. They make use of internal information technology and knowledge management systems that enable them to give the best advise to their clients.





