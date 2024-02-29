Emirates To Restart Daily Phnom Penh Services

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates will bring back its daily Phnom Penh service starting from 1 May via Singapore, boosting the airline's Southeast Asian connectivity to/from Dubai. Through this additional connection, Emirates will serve Singapore with four daily flights starting from 1 May.



The service will be operated with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The new Emirates services will offer 8 First Class private suites, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class.







Emirates' flight EK348 will depart Dubai at 0230hrs and arrives in Singapore at 1405hrs. The flight will then depart Singapore at 1535hrs arriving in Phnom Penh at 1635hrs. Emirates' return flight EK349 will leave Phnom Penh at 2050hrs and arrives in Singapore at 2350hrs. The flight will then depart Singapore at 0140hrs the next day arriving in Dubai at 0455hrs. All times are local.

Emirates SkyCargo will also offer cargo bellyhold capacity on the Boeing 777-300ER of more than 300 tonnes per week in and out of Phnom Penh.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights between Dhaka and Dubai, and offers convenient connections to nearly 140 destinations worldwide, via Dubai.

