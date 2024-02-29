Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share And Trends Market 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Dry Eye Syndrome Market Report by Disease Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome, Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome), Drug Type (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Lubricant Eye Drops, Autologous Serum Eye Drops), Product (Liquid Drops, Gel, Liquid Wipes, Eye Ointment, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Region 2024-2032 “ . The global dry eye syndrome market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Dry Eye Syndrome Industry:

Rising Geriatric Population:

The growing demand for dry eye syndrome solutions among the geriatric population, as they are more prone to eye diseases, is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, as individuals grow older, natural changes occur in the eyes, such as a decrease in tear production and quality. Besides this, individuals are seeking solutions to alleviate the discomfort and vision problems associated with dry eyes. Furthermore, key players are focusing on catering to the unique issues of age-related dry eye disease among the geriatric population.

Widespread Adoption of Digital Devices:

The rising adoption of digital devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, is supporting the growth of the market. In line with this, prolonged screen time is leading to digital eye strain, a condition characterized by dryness, discomfort, and visual disturbances. This digital eye strain is a major contributor to the increasing prevalence of dry eye syndrome among individuals. Furthermore, the growing demand for eye treatment solutions to alleviate dry eye symptoms among individuals is offering a positive market outlook.



Environmental Factors:

The increasing cases of dry eye syndrome due to environmental factors, such as low humidity levels, pollution, and exposure to allergens, are contributing to the market growth. In addition, low humidity levels are common in both indoor and outdoor environments, which can increase tear evaporation and cause dryness and discomfort. Besides this, pollution and airborne allergens can irritate the eyes, worsening dry eye symptoms. Additionally, indoor environments with poor air quality, including exposure to smoke, fumes, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), can irritate the eyes and contribute to dry eye syndrome.



Leading Companies Operating in the Global Dry Eye Syndrome Industry:



Akorn Operating Company LLC

Alimera Science

Allergan plc.

Auven Therapeutics

Bausch + Lomb Incorporated

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Nicox S.A.

Novartis AG

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market Report Segmentation:

By Disease Type:



Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome

Evaporative dry eye syndrome represents the largest segment due to the rising lifestyle-related issues, such as prolonged digital screen usage.



By Drug Type:



Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Lubricant Eye Drops Autologous Serum Eye Drops

Anti-inflammatory drugs hold the biggest market share, which can be accredited to the increasing focus on reducing the inflammation on the surface and tear glands of the eye.





By Product:



Liquid Drops

Gel

Liquid Wipes

Eye Ointment Others

Liquid drops account for the largest market share as they can be quickly and easily administered by patients and provide immediate relief from symptoms.



By Distribution Channel:



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of the rising need for specialized care among individuals.





Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the dry eye syndrome market, which can be attributed to the presence of specialized eye care facilities and experienced professionals.



Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Trends:

Advancements in diagnostic tools, such as tear film osmolarity measurement and meibomian gland imaging, improve the accuracy of dry eye syndrome diagnosis. Apart from this, innovations in treatment options, including prescription eye drops and therapeutic devices, are supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of systemic conditions, such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and thyroid disorders, is propelling the growth of the market. In line with this, the increasing need for effective dry eye management is impelling the market growth.



