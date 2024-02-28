Godaddy: 5 Ramadan Consumer Shifts Entrepreneurs Need To Know

(MENAFN- Mid-East) GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares insight to help empower business owners during the holy month of Ramadan. This guide is designed to assist entrepreneurs in effectively promoting their products and services, acknowledging the shifts in consumer habits that occur during Ramadan. By leveraging these insights, online business owners could foster potential business growth throughout Ramadan.

Highlighting the significance of understanding shifts in consumer habits during Ramadan, Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy said:“Understanding consumer changes is crucial as businesses navigate the unique sales opportunities during Ramadan. By tailoring their approach to align with cultural nuances and evolving consumer preferences, businesses have the opportunity to flourish.”

Below are 5 consumer changes often seen during Ramadan, and some tips from GoDaddy for entrepreneurs and small business owners to help drive business during Ramadan:

Increase in Online Shopping: With shorter working hours during Ramadan, people in the UAE have limited time to reach physical shopping destinations before iftar, the meal that breaks the fast. Thus, online shopping experiences a surge during Ramadan in the UAE. According to a survey by Google in 2022, e-commerce sales in the Middle East increased by 61% during Ramadan, with clothing and electronics being the most popular categories.

This offers a great chance for businesses to enhance their online presence by engaging their target audience using storytelling techniques, visually appealing content by using easy content creation tools like GoDaddy Studio, and interactive campaigns on social media platforms. Entrepreneurs can further enhance customer engagement by incorporating interactive competitions, quizzes, or challenges centered around Ramadan themes. Moreover, exploring AI-powered tools, such as GoDaddy's AI prompt library, can fuel their creativity and help generate innovative ideas. Employing this blend of strategies not only can boost brand visibility and encourage sales but can also foster a sense of community engagement.

Shift in Timings: Due to changed working hours in Ramadan, consumers are mostly online and shopping between 11 AM and 6 PM and then again from 11 PM to 3 AM, with the highest peak being between 2 PM and 3 PM, which is the time just before people leave their offices. This change in shopping timings provides online businesses with specific timeframes to better target their audiences on social media platforms using visually appealing content and popular hashtags (such as #ramadankareem or #ramadan2024). This strategic approach can significantly enhance brand visibility while driving greater interest in purchasing.Increase in Consumers' Acceptance of New Products: Consumers are more receptive in Ramadan to trying new products and supporting local businesses. In the Middle East, 78% of respondents express interest in exploring new brands during their Ramadan shopping spree. This is a great opportunity for businesses to present unique products, exclusive Ramadan-themed offers, or even customized Ramadan packages. This approach taps into the festive spirit, encouraging consumers to make timely purchases.Bargain Hunting: Despite the openness to novelty, the most significant factors that influence consumers' purchasing decisions continue to be price and discounts. TGM 2023 Ramadan Insights in the UAE has shown that an overwhelming majority (95%) of shoppers prioritize affordability during this period, with discounts also playing a crucial role in influencing their buying behavior (93%). Tailored promotions and limited-edition Ramadan collections can attract attention and drive sales, catering to the needs and desires of consumers during this month. Email Marketing is a cost-effective way to communicate your exclusive offers to customers. With GoDaddy's Email Marketing tools, you can maintain a prominent presence in your audience's minds by crafting personalized email campaigns and compelling content, fostering meaningful connections with your customer base.Socially Conscious Consumption: Ramadan is a month of generosity and giving. This increased focus on charitable giving influences consumer behavior, as people may be more inclined to support businesses that are involved in charitable initiatives or donate a portion of their sales to charitable causes. As a business owner, you should integrate your generous CSR activities into your marketing plan as this can attract a broad sector of the audience.

As Ramadan continues to evolve and shape consumer habits, entrepreneurs need to remain agile and responsive to these shifts. By leveraging insights into these five key trends revealed by GoDaddy, entrepreneurs can adapt their strategies to meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers during this significant time. With proactive planning and a keen understanding of consumer behavior, entrepreneurs can navigate the complexities of Ramadan with confidence, ultimately building stronger connections with their audience and driving sustainable growth in their ventures.

About GoDaddy:

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7.