King: Aqaba Reflects Image Of An Ambitious Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, February 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday said Aqaba reflects the image of an ambitious Jordan, which is rooted in the Greater Arab Revolt's principles of freedom, justice, and dignity.According to a royal court statement, speaking at a meeting with local community leaders and figures in Aqaba at Aqaba Castle, His Majesty said developing the governorate was a dream and an idea 25 years ago, but has become a reality today with the efforts of dedicated Jordanians.At the gathering, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King said the source of Jordan's strength lies in the joint efforts of all Jordanians and their belief in their ability to succeed.Aqaba today has become a developed city and a source of economic and development strength for Jordan, His Majesty noted, adding that Aqaba has become a major city on the Red Sea coast.For his part, Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj said Jordan, which celebrates His Majesty's Silver Jubilee, has become an example of progress and prosperity, adding that Jordan's great transition is a source of pride for all Jordanians.He added that Aqaba is moving forward with implementing the Royal vision through programmes to promote youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, bolster the social safety net, and provide incentives to investors, in order to build on the governorate's progress and contribute to the national economy.Upon arrival at the Great Arab Revolt Square prior to the meeting, the King was welcomed by the Aqaba Marine Band for Popular Arts.Earlier on Wednesday, His Majesty visited Sharif Hussein House Museum in Aqaba, which was implemented upon Royal directives to preserve the historic value of Sharif Hussein bin Ali's house, built in 1917.The King viewed exhibits at the museum, which highlight milestones in the Great Arab Revolt led by Sharif Hussein.During the meeting with Aqaba figures, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in Aqaba, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan, especially the local community in the governorate.