Jeanneau Elevates Boating Luxury With The New Merry Fisher 1295 And 795 Models In Essex

Unveiling the Merry Fisher 1295: A New Benchmark in Comfort and Elegance



The Merry Fisher 1295 Flybridge, Jeanneau's new flagship, is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and elegance. Designed with three cozy cabins and contemporary lines, this model features exclusive new windows in the hull that enhance its sophisticated style. Equipped with triple 300 HP engines and SEANAPPS Technology, the 1295 Flybridge has been nominated in the "Flybridges up to 60ft" category for the Motorboats Awards 2024, showcasing its exceptional design and features??.



The Merry Fisher 795: Perfectly Blending Performance with Versatility



The Merry Fisher 795 is crafted to meet the diverse needs of boating enthusiasts, offering a perfect blend of performance and versatility. With a length overall of 7.43m and a hull beam of 2.81m, this model provides ample space and is powered by up to 200 HP. The 795 model is designed to cater to both cruising and fishing activities, offering a range of customization options for layout, galley, and electronics, making it a truly versatile vessel for every boater??.



Engineered for Relaxation: The Lifestyle Experience Onboard



Jeanneau designs each Merry Fisher model with an emphasis on relaxation and enjoyment. The Merry Fisher 1295, in particular, features multiple living spaces designed for leisure, including an electrically controlled starboard-side terrace and integrated sun loungers on the forward deck, ensuring every moment onboard is a blissful escape??.



Customer-Centric Design: Tailoring the Perfect Boating Experience



In collaboration with Morgan Marine, Jeanneau offers extensive customization options for the Merry Fisher range in Essex, ensuring that each boat perfectly aligns with the owner's desires. Whether it's the layout, the galley, or the electronic setups, every detail is meticulously crafted to fulfill the dreams of fishing and cruising aficionados alike??.



Jeanneau's Commitment to Innovation and Customer Satisfaction



Jeanneau's dedication to creating happiness on the water is evident in every boat it manufactures. With a rich history of over 60 years, Jeanneau continues to push the boundaries of innovation, integrating modern technology like SEANAPPS to enhance the boating experience, ensuring that every voyage is memorable and satisfying??.



Conclusion



The launch of the Merry Fisher 1295 and 795 models in Essex marks a new era of boating luxury and versatility. Jeanneau invites boating enthusiasts to experience the exceptional design, comfort, and performance of these new models at the Essex dealership.



About Jeanneau



Jeanneau has been a pioneering force in the boating industry since its inception, dedicated to bringing innovative, high-quality boats to those who share a passion for the sea. For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact the Essex dealership at 01206 302003.

