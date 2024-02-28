Orange Business First To Deliver Prisma SASE With SP Interconnect

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Orange is uniquely and jointly pioneering with Palo Alto Networks to propose on-net connectivity using an innovative SP interconnection infrastructure service. Orange Business uses its existing global carrier network facilities to enable its customers' networks to connect to Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE and back to the Orange internet backbone. This network topology optimizes network utilization, improves traffic performance and ensures end-to-end traffic visibility.

Building on trusted next-generation connectivity solutions, Orange Business has developed Evolution Platform as the foundation for a secured, flexible and virtualized ecosystem to orchestrate networks, cloud and cybersecurity by Orange Cyberdefense, aligning customers' business strategy with their infrastructure strategy. Evolution Platform leverages Orange Cyberdefense's threat intelligence backbone, complemented with state-of-the-art capabilities and expertise, including detection and response.

This streamlined approach will enable our customers to utilize one simplified offering that includes connectivity plus SASE managed by an intuitive multitenant cloud management portal. They will additionally benefit from our scaled, global network infrastructure to power secure, real-time SASE business advantages. These include controlling sensitive data for generative AI SASE data use cases, Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM), and real-time secure posture management.

From a security perspective, the solution will provide end-to-end Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with comprehensive visibility into the transport network for branches, clouds and data centers. It incorporates simplified service provider connectivity for a seamless on-ramp into public and hybrid cloud deployments. This will give customers with multicloud strategies improved network reliability.

Transforming our Partnership: Orange Business, Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks

Our partnership is a great step forward to global business transformation from the traditional model between service providers and partners. It gives customers the autonomy to build their solutions based on needs, thanks to a seamless interface provided by Evolution Platform and the enhanced performance offered by SP Interconnect.

