MERED wins ‘Project of the Year with Best Architecture’ at the Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024

(MENAFN- sherpacomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28th February 2024 - MERED, an award-winning international real estate developer, known for its flagship project - ICONIC Tower in Dubai Internet City has today announced its win for the Project of the Year with Best Architecture at the Pillars of Real Estate Awards. The flagship tower is developed in collaboration with globally renowned architectural powerhouse Pininfarina, known as the global standard-bearer of architecture and Italian design aesthetics, and is esteemed for creating timeless designs that embody the essence of technology and beauty.



ICONIC Tower, situated in the vibrant heart of the city, is set to transform Dubai’s skyline and introduce an era of ultra-luxury urban living. As the tallest structure in Dubai Internet City, soaring to a height of 286.4 meters, this project represents the synergy between MERED’s forward-thinking real estate strategies and Pininfarina’s iconic design philosophy. This collaboration leverages Pininfarina’s unmatched design heritage with MERED’s vision to develop a landmark that epitomizes opulence and innovation. Together they are establishing a new standard for architectural elegance, making the ICONIC Tower a beacon of luxurious living and cutting-edge design in the bustling urban landscape.



The ultra-luxurious tower offers 310 exclusive apartments with world-class amenities spread across the building including a private lounge & dining room, an equipped gym, a private cinema, an infinity pool overlooking the sea, an ice-spa, lounges & outdoor terraces, a jacuzzi, a sauna and much more. The tower will feature 423 dedicated parking spaces, including a limited number of exclusive, air-conditioned ones.



Dubai’s residential property market is seeing a skyward rise fueled by the affluent luxury sector, which is playing a pivotal role in the city’s real estate prosperity. According to Knight Frank, Dubai recorded its highest total number of USD 10 million plus home market sales which grew by 92.4 % to 431 sales during 2023. The total value of sales above this price point grew by 91 % last year to USD 7.6 billion, 28 % of which was achieved in Q4 2023 alone.



Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO at MERED, commented on this prestigious win: “ICONIC Tower is a testament to luxury living, it redefines Dubai's skyline with unrivaled elegance. Our landmark partnership with Pininfarina helps us to elevate the real estate landscape in the country. Pininfarina’s exceptional 90-year heritage in Italian design and worldwide architectural experience complements MERED’s vision for the ICONIC Tower, ensuring that it will not just be a residential development but a landmark that embodies elegance, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology.”







