Jim Ratcliffe Eyes Zidane As Future Manager Of Manchester United Amidst Growing Uncertainty Over Erik Ten Hag

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly considering Zinedine Zidane as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag, whose position at the club is becoming increasingly uncertain following the team's recent struggles. After suffering their 10th Premier League loss against Fulham, Ten Hag is facing criticism for the team's style of play and inconsistent performances.

Ratcliffe, the boss of INEOS, is said to harbour ambitions of elevating Manchester United to the pinnacle of English and European football, and he envisions Zidane as the ideal leader for the team. The report suggests that INEOS is actively working on securing a new coach to rejuvenate Manchester United, and Zidane is their dream candidate.

While Zidane has been previously considered by the club, the current circumstances and the influence of key figures like Jean-Claude Blanc make the prospect of Zidane taking the reins more compelling for Manchester United. Zidane, a football legend, enjoyed significant success as the manager of Real Madrid, winning multiple domestic and international titles during his tenure.

