J&K Fencers Dominate Khelo India University Games

Amit Chib won the gold medal in individual Sabre event, while Sufiyan Wahid claimed individual silver medal in the Epee event. Riya Bakshi won individual silver medal in the Foil event, while Rishika Khajuria won Bronze in the Sabre event (gndu). Yuvraj Singh Chandel Yuvi (Gurukashi) claimed individual bronze medal in the Sabre event.

