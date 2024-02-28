J&K Fencers Dominate Khelo India University Games

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- J&K Fencers have been dominant in the ongoing Khelo India University Games being held at Guwahati, Assam, winning five medals in individual fencing events including one Gold, two Silver and two Bronze.
Amit Chib won the gold medal in individual Sabre event, while Sufiyan Wahid claimed individual silver medal in the Epee event. Riya Bakshi won individual silver medal in the Foil event, while Rishika Khajuria won Bronze in the Sabre event (gndu). Yuvraj Singh Chandel Yuvi (Gurukashi) claimed individual bronze medal in the Sabre event.
