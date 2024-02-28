Taapsee To Marry Longtime Boyfriend, Badminton Coach Mathias Boe In March

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in 'Dunki' along with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner Mathias Boe.

The couple are set to exchange wedding vows in a grand celebration which will reportedly be a blend of traditions of Sikhism and Christianity.

As per a report by NDTV, the couple will get married in March this year in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

While the two like keeping a low key about their relationship but have never been secretive about it.

In fact, Mathias even attended the roast of Taapsee on her birthday, last year.

Taapsee and Mathias have been dating for over a decade now.

Mathias, who hails from Denmark, is a badminton player-turned coach. He made his international debut in 1998. He rose to world number 1 in doubles and currently coaches the Indian team in doubles. He won the men's doubles silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, and a silver at the 2013 World Championship.

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly started dating around her Bollywood debut in 2013.