Viking Fence Acquires Acorn Waste Solutions In Central Texas

Viking Fence Co., Ltd. ("Viking"), a leading provider of temporary site services (temporary fence, sanitation, and portable storage), permanent fence installations and complementary building products to commercial and residential markets throughout Texas, announced today that it has partnered with Loyd and Kari Hopson by acquiring Acorn Waste Solutions ("Acorn" or the"Company"), a trusted provider of waste management, sanitation services, and event rentals throughout Central Texas.





Founded in 2017, Acorn has built a reputation as a reliable and affordable dumpster rental service provider in Waco, Temple, Killeen, and surrounding markets. Operating out of Gatesville, Acorn serves a broad range of commercial and residential customers with a large fleet of 10-to-40-yard dumpsters, portable toilets, and a tenured and professional team of drivers and employees.

“Viking is thrilled about our partnership with Loyd and Kari, and the rest of the Acorn team,” said Mike Mosley, President/CEO of Viking.“We have been looking for the right partner to expand our footprint into the Central Texas market, allowing Viking to better serve our customers throughout Texas. We can now offer daily service all along the I-35 corridor, from DFW down to San Antonio. Given Acorn's reputation for integrity, service, and commitment to its customers, we knew we had found that partner from our first conversation with Loyd.”

Loyd Hopson, Owner of Acorn, stated,“My wife, Kari, and I started Acorn in 2017. I was coming out of 23 years of cabinet making and she was retiring after 20+ years of teaching. Though challenging at times, we have enjoyed every stage of growth. Our motto was simple, meet the needs of our customers. That motto fueled our growth over the next 6 years, and we are so thankful for the companies that have supported us. We have an incredible TEAM at Acorn and are excited to see them continue to thrive. We believe the partnership with Crossplane Capital and Viking Fence will create an unstoppable force in the Central Texas area. Kari and I are pleased to be a part of it.”

“The Acorn acquisition is highly strategic for Viking,” said Patrick Lynch, Vice President of Crossplane Capital.“Acorn's customer-first mentality and laser focus on providing high-quality products and services complement Viking's market approach, and we are eager to find comparable acquisition opportunities to continue to grow the Viking platform throughout Texas.”

About Viking Fence

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional branch locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, Viking Fence is a leading provider of temporary site services (temporary fence, sanitation, and portable storage), permanent fence installations and complementary building products to commercial and residential markets throughout Texas. For more information, please visit or .

About Acorn Waste Solutions

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Gatesville, Texas, Acorn is a premier provider of waste management, sanitation services, and event rentals throughout Central Texas. For more information, please visit .

About Crossplane Capital

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital is a Dallas-based private equity firm that makes control investments in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution, and industrial business services companies. The firm seeks to partner with lower-middle market companies to enhance financial performance and generate strategic value creation. For more information, please visit .

