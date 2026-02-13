Explained Bangladesh 2026: Tarique Rahman's BNP Surge And What Went Wrong For Jamaat-E-Islami

The 2026 general elections in Bangladesh have delivered a historic political shift, with the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party securing a commanding victory, while its old coalition partner, Jamaat-e-Islami, failed to capitalize on its early momentum and lagged far behind in parliamentary seats.

The results mark the first major election since the 2024 uprising that toppled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government and the subsequent ban on her party from contesting.

BNP's Decisive Comeback

After decades in exile and political uncertainty, Tarique Rahman returned to Bangladesh politics in 2026 to lead the BNP. Riding on broad public discontent following years of political turmoil, economic challenges, and calls for change, the BNP managed a remarkable comeback.

Early trends and projections indicated that the party comfortably crossed the majority mark in parliament. By late counting, the BNP was projected to secure as many as 212 of the 299 contested seats, giving it a two-thirds majority and effectively a mandate to form the next government.

In constituencies such as Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6, Rahman himself won decisively against key rivals, including candidates from Jamaat-e-Islami. These personal victories underscored the broad appeal Rahman managed to cultivate across various voter groups - including young voters, women, and ethnic minorities.

The election not only signalled a return of a major political force but also reflected deeper currents in Bangladeshi society. After decades of dominance by two major parties - the Awami League and the BNP - voters appeared to pivot toward fresh leadership and new governance priorities.

The interim government led by Mohammad Yunus framed the election as a“new birth” for Bangladesh, and over 60 per cent voter turnout marked a significant citizen engagement.

Jamaat-e-Islami's Stunted Momentum

Before the election, many political observers believed that Jamaat-e-Islami could experience a resurgence. The party had been active in the 2024 protests that ultimately ousted the Awami League, and with that party barred from contesting due to legal and political reasons, Jamaat appeared poised to fill a major political vacancy. There was even talk in Dhaka of Jamaat staging its strongest electoral performance since the country's independence.

However, when the ballots were counted, Jamaat's performance - while respectable - fell significantly short of expectations. Its alliance managed roughly 70 seats, a notable showing but not enough to mount serious competition against the BNP majority. Jamaat's leader, Shafiqur Rahman, acknowledged the results but conceded the contest to the BNP, framing his party's role as one of constructive opposition rather than obstructionist politics.

Several key factors contributed to Jamaat's underwhelming performance:

1. Misreading the Post-Uprising Electorate

Jamaat assumed that the same electorate that had propelled them to prominence during the 2024 protests would translate that momentum into votes. While the party initially enjoyed attention and a tactical opening when the BNP campaign was still mobilizing, this advantage proved short-lived. Many voters, particularly younger ones who marched in the uprising, gravitated toward the BNP's broader appeal rather than Jamaat's more rigid ideological platform.

2. Failure to Expand Beyond Core Base

Despite fielding candidates and promoting a platform of“justice and equity,” Jamaat was unable to broaden its appeal. Women voters, a critical growing demographic in Bangladesh, did not flock to Jamaat in expected numbers. Minority communities, including Hindus who historically viewed Jamaat with suspicion due to its past positions, largely shifted their support to the BNP. Even some former supporters of the now-banned Awami League chose BNP over Jamaat, denting its prospects.

3. Legacy Issues and Public Perception

Jamaat's history remains a lasting liability. The party's leadership is associated with opposition to Bangladesh's independence in 1971 and subsequent involvement in paramilitary groups implicated in war crimes. Although the party had spent over a decade in political isolation due to bans and legal challenges, these historical legacies lingered in public consciousness, particularly among voters who fear the re-emergence of divisive politics.

4. Competing Narratives and External Factors

In the run-up to the election, reports surfaced of diplomatic engagement between foreign envoys and Jamaat leaders. While these discussions were described as routine and cordial by the party, rivals seized on the narrative to cast doubt on Jamaat's independence and intentions. Senior BNP leaders raised concerns publicly that Jamaat had reached secret understandings with Western diplomats, a narrative that may have reinforced distrust among nationalist voters.

A New Political Landscape in Bangladesh

The 2026 election is not just about seat counts; it marks a profound realignment of politics in Bangladesh. For decades, the country was dominated by two personalities: Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League and Khaleda Zia of the BNP. With Hasina in exile and Khaleda Zia having died in late 2025, a new generation of leadership has emerged around Tarique Rahman. His return after 17 years in exile, coupled with the electorate's desire for change, enabled the BNP to push past historical baggage and capture a decisive victory.

The BNP manifesto emphasized sweeping reforms - proposing constitutional changes like term limits, judicial independence, and gender representation - alongside economic plans aimed at job creation, health sector investment, and social welfare programs. Observers see this as an effort to reposition the BNP not merely as an opposition force but as a governing party with an agenda focused on stability and inclusion.

Implications at Home and Abroad

Tarique Rahman's presumed ascent to prime minister carries major domestic and regional implications. Internally, the new government faces high expectations to deliver on campaign promises while maintaining unity in a politically polarized society. Addressing longstanding issues like economic inequality, corruption, and youth unemployment will be critical tests of the BNP's governance capacity.

Internationally, Bangladesh's geopolitical role may shift as well. Nations like India, the United States, and Pakistan have already extended congratulations to the BNP, suggesting openness to cooperation under the new administration. India, in particular, is watching closely due to shared border security concerns and economic ties.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami faces a strategic crossroads. Its improved performance compared to previous elections - winning dozens of seats - indicates a resilient support base but one that is currently insufficient to challenge the BNP's dominance. The party's leadership may need to rethink its messaging and outreach if it hopes to regain traction in future contests.

Looking Forward

The 2026 general election in Bangladesh stands as a landmark moment in the country's history - a dramatic pivot away from decades of entrenched political duopoly toward a new era of leadership under Tarique Rahman's BNP. While Jamaat-e-Islami remains a relevant political force, its struggles highlight the challenges hardline parties face when trying to expand beyond a narrow ideological constituency in a transforming society.

As Bangladesh embarks on this new political chapter, both domestic expectations and international scrutiny will shape how the nation navigates governance, development, and its role in a turbulent South Asian landscape.