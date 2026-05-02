Dubai Salesman Robbed Of Dh1.7 Million By Suspects Posing As Police Officers

Dubai Public Prosecution is investigating a case in which two suspects impersonating police officers allegedly robbed a company representative of about Dh1.7 million, while three others were later arrested in connection with the crime.

According to official details, the case was reported in the Al Muraqqabat area, near a commercial centre in Al Muteena, where the victim, an Egyptian salesman, had just collected cash payments from clients on behalf of his company.

The man told investigators he had exited an office on the third floor of a building carrying approximately Dh1.7 million, belonging to a wholesale electronics firm, after collecting proceeds from the sale of mobile phones.

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While leaving, he noticed a man of Arab nationality who entered the elevator with him, while another person was already inside.

The two individuals claimed to be from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and asked to check his identification. Moments later, they assaulted him and took the bag containing the cash in the building lobby before leaving the scene.

Authorities said initial findings indicate the suspects had prior knowledge of the victim's movements, suggesting careful planning and monitoring before carrying out the crime.

A specialised task force was immediately formed, with teams carrying out field investigations, reviewing surveillance footage, and analysing data to identify those involved.

Police later located a vehicle believed to have been used in the case in another emirate, while several suspects were tracked and apprehended.

During the operation, authorities recovered around Dh728,000, which suspects admitted was part of the stolen amount. Investigations revealed the remaining money had been spent on settling personal financial obligations.

Authorities stressed they remain highly vigilant against such criminal activity and will not tolerate any actions that threaten public safety or undermine security.

Dubai Police and Public Prosecution urged residents to remain cautious and verify the identity of anyone claiming to be law enforcement, noting that officials do not conduct such checks in this manner in public places.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious behaviour immediately through official channels, as authorities continue efforts to combat impersonation crimes and protect the community.

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