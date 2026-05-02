PSL Final: Can Hyderabad Upset Babar's Peshawar Today?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Marnus Labuschagne's Hyderabad Kingsmen are set to face Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday (7pm UAE Time) at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Hyderabad Kingsmen will be looking to conclude their fairytale season with the PSL title, while Peshawar Zalmi are eyeing their second title after 2017. Zalmi were the runners-up for 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons.

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On the back of Babar Azam's record 588-run tally, Kusal Mendis' 541 runs and Sufyan Moqim's 21 wickets, Peshawar Zalmi won eight of their 10 matches in the league stage including a seven-match winning streak. They outclassed Islamabad United by 70 runs in the Qualifier on April 28 to secure the ticket for the final.

“We have played really good cricket in the tournament. Our focus has been on assessing the conditions first and then executing the plans," Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam said.

"The performance of our team this season has been a combined effort of the local and overseas players. We hope to win the trophy by giving our best. It will also be great to play in front of a packed stadium.”

Express fast bowler Nahid Rana has also rejoined the Peshawar Zalmi squad and will be available for selection. He picked up seven wickets in four league matches for Zalmi.

Hyderabad Kingsmen began their campaign with three outright losses by 69 runs against Qalandars, by 40 runs versus Gladiators and by six wickets against Sultans. Their fourth consecutive loss came against Peshawar Zalmi as the two teams played out a last-ball thriller. Zalmi chased the 146-run target with four wickets in hand.

Kingsmen then won four matches on the trot before falling flat against Islamabad United. They thumped Rawalpindiz by 108 runs in their last league game to oust defending champions Lahore Qalandars on net run rate. Kingsmen knocked out Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 and came from behind to stun Islamabad United by two runs in the Eliminator 2.

“There have been certainly ups and downs but I think that's what makes it so good," said Marnus Labuschagne, Hyderabad Kingsmen captain.

"Tomorrow is just another game and we will make sure that we stick to our processes.”

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