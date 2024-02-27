QNB Launches 24X7 Smart Card Machines

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the sidelines of its participation at the Web Summit Qatar as a diamond sponsor, QNB, the largest financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa, has launched an "innovative" 24x7 smart card machine that provides customers with a seamless card replacement and renewal services at their own convenience.

Amongst the key features of the new machines, the 24x7 accessibility will ensure that customers can access the provided card services without any constraints of traditional banking hours with a customer-centric and user-friendly interface, on-the-spot processing and with the latest security technology.

The smart card machine will be available in QNB Msheireb, Medina Centrale, C-Ring Road, J Mall, Lulu Al-Khor, Doha Festival City and Landmark branches.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice president, QNB Retail Banking Group said:“We are very pleased to launch this new service and we are committed to leverage the cutting-edge technology to enhance the banking experience for our customers. With the introduction of the 24x7 smart card machine, we aim to provide a seamless and extremely convenient solution that is relevant and rewarding to our customers.”

The launch of this service comes as part of the bank's commitment towards investing in greater digitisation and innovative solutions that help to simplify banking services for its customers.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to some 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000, operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network in excess of 4,800 machines.

