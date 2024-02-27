Georgian Authorities Simplify Regulations For Ultralight Aircraft Pilot Licenses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The domestic regulations for producing, registering and
operating ultralight aircraft, and for obtaining their licenses,
have been simplified in Georgia, the Civil Aviation Agency said on
Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Agency said ultralight aircraft operations in the country
had been subject to regulations that were“partially
disproportionate”, and often based on standards set for large
commercial jets, before the changes.
With the introduction of new regulations, producing, registering
or operating ultralight the type of aircraft will become“much
easier”, it added.
It also said the regulations were developed based as a result of
studies of existing European experiences, in particular practices
used in France.
