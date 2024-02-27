Georgian Authorities Simplify Regulations For Ultralight Aircraft Pilot Licenses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The domestic regulations for producing, registering and operating ultralight aircraft, and for obtaining their licenses, have been simplified in Georgia, the Civil Aviation Agency said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Agency said ultralight aircraft operations in the country had been subject to regulations that were“partially disproportionate”, and often based on standards set for large commercial jets, before the changes.

With the introduction of new regulations, producing, registering or operating ultralight the type of aircraft will become“much easier”, it added.

It also said the regulations were developed based as a result of studies of existing European experiences, in particular practices used in France.