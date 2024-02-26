Kuwait Embassy In Malaysia Celebrates Nat'l Anniversaries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Boqas

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (KUWAIT) -- Kuwait Embassy in Malaysia held a celebration on Monday marking the 63th anniversary of Kuwait's independence and the 33rd of Liberation, with the attendance of Malaysian Minister of Plantation and Commodities Johari bin Abdulghani and other officials.

Kuwait Ambassador Rashed Al-Saleh told KUNA that they conveyed their "deepest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and to all the Kuwaiti people." The Ambassador noted on the strong historical relationship between the two countries.

For his part, the Malaysian minister praised the investments of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KAFED) and its efforts in many countries, stressing that countries aspire to attract the Fund's investments and expertise in development.

Abdulghani expressed his hope to expand relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of Plantation and commodities, namely the natural oil industry, expressing his hope to see more Kuwaiti investments in Malaysia. (end) aab