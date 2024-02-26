Bulgaria Will Help To Increase Transit Potential In Direction Of Mediterranean Ports - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgaria will help to increase the transit potential of European "solidarity routes" to the Mediterranean ports.

This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Together, Ukraine and Bulgaria will do everything possible to ensure security in the Black Sea," he said.

Shmyhal informed that the Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimean Platform will be held in April in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. It will develop solutions that will make Russian terror in the Black Sea region impossible.

"Our countries will continue to work together to ensure global food security. To do this, Bulgaria will help increase the transit potential along the European routes of solidarity towards the ports of the Mediterranean Sea," the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

In particular, we are talking about road, sea, river and rail transit through Romania and Bulgaria to the Mediterranean ports of Greece.

"We highly appreciate Bulgaria's constructive position in facilitating the safe transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products," Shmyhal summarized.

