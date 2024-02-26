Rally Jameel Announces its Third Edition with Over 100 Participants from Around the World

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) • A remarkable increase in global participation from 36 countries compared to 15 in the inaugural edition of the rally.

• Covering a distance of 1600 km, Rally Jameel will traverse through Ha’il, AlUla, Umluj, Yanbu, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Rabigh.



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 21, 2024 – Rally Jameel, the thrilling world-class navigational rally for women in the region, has announced its third edition themed “She Shifts the World”, which will kick-off on March 4th and conclude on International Women’s Day March 8th, 2024.

The third edition of Rally Jameel continues to attract talent from around the world, shining a spotlight on the collective determination of women worldwide. Moreover, it demonstrates the pivotal role Saudi women are playing in shaping the future of motorsport while embodying the transformative spirit of Saudi Vision 2030.

With over 100 participants from 36 countries, including 22 local teams, this year’s rally offers a journey through Saudi Arabia’s most picturesque cities. Covering a distance of 1600 km, Rally Jameel will traverse Ha’il, AlUla, Umluj, Yanbu, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Rabigh, seamlessly connecting the Kingdom’s rich heritage and history with the aspirations of the future. This underscores Rally Jameel’s commitment to showcasing the country’s diverse and vibrant tapestry to the world.

It is worth noting that the rally provides participants with the highest standards of training, safety equipment, and navigation tools. Supported by the FIA Women in Motorsport and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), Rally Jameel demonstrates the Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to fostering and encouraging women’s active participation in the sports arena.

Munir Khoja, Managing Director, Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, commented: “As we gear up for the third edition, we are deeply encouraged by the growing interest from participants, particularly on an international scale with a remarkable increase in global participation from 36 countries compared to 15 in the inaugural edition of the rally. This enthusiasm underscores our commitment to support Saudi Arabia’s vision for empowering women. With the addition of new and more challenging routes, we continue to champion and contribute to the advancement of motorsport regionally and globally, representing the core values of Rally Jameel. We extend our gratitude to all our partners, organizers, and sponsors for making this event a reality.”



