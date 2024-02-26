Weekly Forex Forecast - 25/02 (Charts)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Analysis & Market Sentiment

I wrote on 18th February that the best trade opportunities for the week were likely to be:Long of the NASDAQ 100 Index following a daily close above 17962. This did not set up.Long of the S&P 500 Index following a daily close above 5030. This did not set up.Long of Bitcoin following a daily close above $52,161. This did not set up.Long of Cocoa Futures following a close above 5800. This set up on Wednesday with a close at 5861, and Friday's close was a rise of 6.74% from that point.

Last week again saw new all-time high prices reached by the benchmark S&P 500 Index, the Nasdaq 100 Index, and the Dow Jones 30 Index.

This rise in stock markets occurred despite the CME's FedWatch tool showing strongly lowering expectations of a March rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Markets now see only a 4% chance of a rate cut in March, down from 10% one week ago. 25% expect some kind of a rate cut at the subsequent meeting in May, down from 38% last week.

Last week's agenda was very light, dominated by US FOMC Meeting Minutes , Canadian CPI (inflation), and Minutes of the last meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The FOMC Meeting Minutes showed that Fed members were in no rush to hike rates and wanted to see more progress on inflation heading to 2% before cutting any further.

Canadian CPI data showed that inflation fell faster than expected last week , from an annualized rate of 3.4% to 2.9%. This is seen as potentially moving the Bank of Canada towards a more dovish position, and so this might have contributed to a small decline in the Loonie.

The RBA Minutes contained no surprises and the Aussie barely reacted to the release.

There has been another sign that US inflation is more persistent than was expected, with the corepersonal consumption expenditures price index rising by 0.1% over the past month.

There were a few other important economic data releases last week:Australian Wage Price Index – this came in exactly as expected.US Unemployment Claims – slightly better than expected.Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – broadly, Services data was better than expected while Manufacturing was worse.

Next week has a relatively light data schedule.

Other major economic data releases this week will be, in likely order of importance:US CB Consumer ConfidenceAustralian CPIReserve Bank of New Zealand Official Cash Rate and Monetary Policy StatementGerman Preliminary CPICanadian GDPUS Unemployment ClaimsUS ISM Manufacturing PMIChina Manufacturing PMIMonthly Forecast February 2024

I made no monthly forecast for February, as there was no obvious long-term trend in the US Dollar that could be relied upon at the start of the month Forecast 25th February 2024

Last week, I made no weekly forecast, as there were no strong counter-trend price movements in any currency crosses, which is the basis of my weekly trading strategy .

I again give no forecast this week.

Directional volatility in the Forex market rose slightly last week, with 7% of the most important currency pairs fluctuating by more than 1%. Volatility is likely to increase over the coming week, as such a low level of volatility is unusual for more than a few weeks.

You can trade these forecasts in a real or demo Forex brokerage account .Key Support/Resistance Levels for Popular Pairs





Technical AnalysisUS Dollar Index

The US Dollar Index printed a candlestick that closed below its open last week, but it is arguably a bullish pin bar . However, the weekly close presented a mixed long-term trend, as it was up on the price of 3 months ago but down compared to the price of 6 months ago.





NASDAQ 100 Index

. The weekly candlestick shown in the price chart below is more bullish than bearish, but it is worth noting that the weekly close was not the highest weekly close made.

Although the expectation that the Fed will cut rates soon continues to decline, which would logically be a drag on US stock markets, the long-term bullish momentum in stocks cannot be ignored.





S&P 500 Index

I see the S&P 500 Index as a buy, as it continues to advance firmly into bullish blue sky, despite the growing expectation the Fed will not cut rates in either March or May.





Bitcoin

I see Bitcoin as a buy, given legs by the recent approval of Bitcoin ETFs, which attracts more retail investment, although it will quite likely be best to wait for a new bullish breakout or a bounce at a key support level before doing so.

, as this price has acted previously as both support and resistance. Note how these“role reversal” levels can work well. The H1 price chart below shows how the price rejected the resistance level right at the start of last Thursday's London session with a pin bar which is also a near-doji , marked by the down arrow in the price chart below, signalling the timing of this bearish rejection. This can be a great time of the day to trade a Forex currency pair including an Asian currency like this one.based on the entry candlestick.

. The H1 price chart below shows how this level was rejected not long after the start of last Tuesday's New York session, marked by the up arrow in the price chart below, signalling the timing of this bullish rejection. The beginning of the New York session can be a great time to trade major currency pairs such as this one, which is also part of the overlap of the London/New York session.

This trade was nicely profitable, giving a maximum reward-to-risk ratio of more than 4 to 1 based on the size of the entry candlestick.

The Bank of Japan wants to move away from the well-established ultra-loose monetary policy but will find it hard to do so this year, leading to a weaker Yen.

These currency crosses have not typically trended very reliably, but this one is worth paying attention to for two reasons.The Japanese Yen is suffering from prolonged weakness as the Bank of Japan wishes to escape from its long-term ultra-loose monetary policy, but economic data released recently has suggested the Bank will be unable to do this any time soon. This has caused a bearish trend in the Japanese Yen, which has generally been the weakest major currency.The New Zealand Dollar is one of the strongest major currencies, due partially to its relatively high interest rate of 5.50%.





Cocoa Futures

The price chart below applies linear regression analysis to the past 75 weeks and shows graphically what a great opportunity this has been on the long side over the long term. The price is up by about one third in less than two months, and has doubled in value just since last June!

There are two things especially worth noticing here:The price is quite far above the linear regression channel.Volatility is extremely high, and Cocoa is getting a lot of media attention.

These factors suggest a strong dip may be likely to happen soon, making it dangerous to enter a long trade unthinkingly here.

because Friday's daily close was very near the high.





Bottom Line

I see the best trading opportunities this week as:Long of the NASDAQ 100 Index following a daily close above 17962.Long of the S&P 500 Index.Long of Bitcoin following a daily close above $52,161.Long of Cocoa Futures but only with a small (half size) position size.

