Mediatek Announces New Chip 'T300' For Iot Applications

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Chip-making giant MediaTek on Monday announced the latest addition to its 5G RedCap portfolio -- T300 platform for IoT (Internet of Things) applications at MWC 2024.

The T300 is a 5G RedCap RF-system-on-chip (SoC) built with MediaTek's M60 modem, which supports the 3GPP Release-17 standard to offer significant generational advantages over existing 4G IoT solutions.

"T300 combines the speed, reliability, and latency benefits of 5G with the unique cost and power requirements of IoT devices," JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, said in a statement.

As per company, the T300 has a simplified, reliable antenna design with integrated RF to extend battery life in 5G devices, while reducing development time and costs.

The M60 modem reduces power consumption by up to 60 per cent compared to LTE Cat-4 alternatives, and up to 70 per cent compared to existing 5G eMMB solutions.

This enables device manufacturers to increase energy sustainability in large device deployments across the IIoT, mobile market, security, logistics, and IoT edge devices.

With downlink/uplink peak rates reaching up to 227/122 Mbps, the T300 brings the benefits of 5G to NR power-constrained devices, the company said.

In addition, MediaTek is collaborating with leading infrastructure and operator partners globally to successfully connect to 5G SA networks and conduct VoNR calls and data transmissions using the MediaTek T300.