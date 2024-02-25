Shura Council Participates In Parliamentary Conference On WTO In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Shura Council participated in the Abu Dhabi Session of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organization (PCWTO), accompanying the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, which is hosted by the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates today, in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the European Parliament.

The Council was represented at the conference by its members, HE Mohamed bin Yousef Almana and HE Umair bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

Seeking to mobilize parliamentary action to support and promote global trade for the benefit of the peoples and countries of the world, the conference witnessed discussions on trade, climate change, and digital trade in the era of resilient economies.

In the conference's final document, the parliamentarians emphasized the importance of parliamentary participation in supporting multilateral cooperation on trade issues. They also stressed the importance of the WTO as a major institution for improving the lives of peoples, with the need to reform the organization to address the challenges of the twenty-first century and meet the growing expectations of the peoples.

The attendees also stressed that the WTO should have a strong and effective parliamentary dimension, calling on the organization to provide the conference with the tools that will enable it to have stronger parliamentary participation with the organization.