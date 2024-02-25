Who does Russia want to win US elections?

(MENAFN) As the United States gears up for the upcoming presidential election, both presumed candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, find themselves facing significant vulnerabilities and unfavorable ratings. Analyst Fyodor Lukyanov delves into the perceived weaknesses of each candidate, with criticism directed at Biden for his cognitive decline and Trump for conceptual threats to democracy and national interests.



Lukyanov notes that Biden's criticism centers around his increasing senility and cognitive weakness, while Trump is conceptualized as a threat to democracy and American national interests. The recurring argument, reminiscent of eight years ago, suggests that Trump admires dictators, envisions one-man rule, and holds disdain for American allies, intending to overhaul Washington's foreign policy strategy. While accusations of Russian interference on Trump's behalf have not yet emerged, Lukyanov anticipates such claims to surface in some form, maintaining the common belief that a second Trump presidency would be a victory for the Kremlin.



This assumption mirrors sentiments from the 2016-2017 period, anticipating an improvement in Russia's position with Trump in office. However, Lukyanov points out that despite such expectations, relations actually deteriorated sharply during Trump's first term. Trump himself often asserted that he was tougher on Moscow than his predecessors, and the period witnessed a record number of sanctions and restrictions.



The article raises questions about the accuracy of predicting Russia's stance based on the potential outcome of the United States presidential election. While the common expectation is that a Trump victory would favor Russia, historical precedent challenges this assumption. Lukyanov highlights the complexities of international relations and the unpredictability of political dynamics, urging a nuanced understanding of the potential implications for Russia in the event of a Biden or Trump presidency.



As the election season unfolds, the article encourages readers to scrutinize the intricate geopolitical landscape and consider the various factors that shape the relationship between the United States and Russia, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive assessment of the potential outcomes and their impact on global affairs.





