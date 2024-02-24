Amir Affirms Strong Ties Between Qatar And Greece

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed that Qatar and Greece share distinguished relations built on solid friendship and common interests, pointing out that he discussed with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic HE Kyriakos Mitsotakis ways to promote the relations between the two countries towards further growth and cooperation.

His Highness added that Qatar and Greece share distinguished relations built on great friendship and common interests, looking forward to investing these potentials for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.