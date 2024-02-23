Azerbaijan Sets Privileges For Entrepreneurs Engaged In Construction In Liberated Areas - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Privileges have been fixed for entrepreneurs engaged in the
construction of residential areas in the territories of Azerbaijan
liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.
The amendment to the "Procedure for providing subsidies for
accrued interest on loans received by entrepreneurs in manats" was
reflected in the decree signed today by President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to the amendment, a subsidy in the amount of 10
percentage points of the annual interest rate on loans allocated
for the relevant sphere of economic activity in which investments
are made will be provided to the entrepreneur engaged in the
construction of residential areas in the territories of the
Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.
