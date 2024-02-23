               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Sets Privileges For Entrepreneurs Engaged In Construction In Liberated Areas - Decree


2/23/2024 10:09:09 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Privileges have been fixed for entrepreneurs engaged in the construction of residential areas in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

The amendment to the "Procedure for providing subsidies for accrued interest on loans received by entrepreneurs in manats" was reflected in the decree signed today by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, a subsidy in the amount of 10 percentage points of the annual interest rate on loans allocated for the relevant sphere of economic activity in which investments are made will be provided to the entrepreneur engaged in the construction of residential areas in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

