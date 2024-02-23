Instinctif Partners Shakes Up Leadership

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - EMEA strategic communications firm Instinctif Partners has shaken up its leadership, as chief executive Ed Amory departs and former FleishmanHillard UK and Middle East CEO Jim Donaldson joins as non-executive chairman.



Amory (pictured, left) joined Instinctif as CEO in 2020, after other leadership roles including being a managing partner at Freuds from 2011 to 2020. He was previously a journalist, including being a politics and business commentator at the Daily Mail and assistant editor at the Spectator.



In a LinkedIn post, Amory confirmed he had stepped down as CEO and said:“I'm very grateful to all my colleagues around the world for their energy, humour and decency over the past three years... I will have more to say about the future in due course.”



In its statement, the firm said:“The board thanks Ed for his contribution and wishes him every success in the future. An announcement on his successor will be made in due course.”



Donaldson (pictured, right), who announced his departure from FleishmanHillard last August, takes up his new role at Instinctif alongside other non-executive positions at other agencies, including Woodrow , where he became chair earlier this year.



He is tasked with supporting the firm's evolution“as it embeds strategy and insights capabilities into its core corporate, capital markets and public policy offer,” including via its insights practice, Truth Consulting.



“This is an exciting time of change for Instinctif Partners,” said Donaldson.“The consultancy has a superb client list, who are advised by some of the most innovative thought leaders in the field. The leadership team has big ambitions and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join them on this journey.”



Instinctif deputy chairman Tim Linacre added:“Instinctif and Truth both have huge potential. I am delighted to appoint someone with the pedigree, reputation

and experience of Jim as our Chairman leading the firm through the next phase of growth. His international experience combined with a passion for differentiated client service is welcomed by the team.”



Other recent additions at Instinctif – which has offices in London, Dubai, Riyadh, Berlin, Frankfurt, Brussels, Dublin and Johannesburg – include Matilda Andersson, who joined late 2023 to lead the Truth practice, and Christoph Schluter, who joined in January to develop the European business in Germany and Belgium.

