CSTO Secretariat: No Application On Suspension Of Membership Received From Armenia

Abbas Ganbay

The CSTO Secretariat has not received any statements from Yerevan on suspension of membership, the organization's Secretariat said, Azernews reports.

"Pashinyan's words about freezing Armenia's participation in the CSTO apparently refer to non-participation in the events held by the organisation," the CSTO said.

Recall that, in an interview with France 24, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan harshly criticised Russia's position.

According to him, Russia "openly called on the Armenian population to overthrow the government" and "this propaganda from Moscow against it is not weakening."

Pashinyan expressed concern over the detention in Armenia of Russian Dmitry Setrakov, who fled mobilisation, calling it a "kidnapping."

"We cannot tolerate illegal actions on our territory," Nikol Pashinyan said, and he threatened Russia with "consequences," noting that keeping a Russian military base in Armenia is not on the agenda.

According to him, the Collective Security Treaty with regard to Armenia has not been implemented, which is why Yerevan has frozen its participation in the CSTO.

"In our opinion, the Collective Security Treaty regarding Armenia was not fulfilled, especially in 2021-2022, and this could not go unnoticed by us. We have frozen our participation in this treaty. We will see what happens next," he stated.

He also called peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan now "unthinkable," explaining that "Baku considers today's Armenia as Western Azerbaijan." In his opinion, Azerbaijan is "planning to seize new territories in Armenia."