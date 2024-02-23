CSTO Secretariat: No Application On Suspension Of Membership Received From Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The CSTO Secretariat has not received any statements from
Yerevan on suspension of membership, the organization's Secretariat
said, Azernews reports.
"Pashinyan's words about freezing Armenia's participation in the
CSTO apparently refer to non-participation in the events held by
the organisation," the CSTO said.
Recall that, in an interview with France 24, Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan harshly criticised Russia's position.
According to him, Russia "openly called on the Armenian
population to overthrow the government" and "this propaganda from
Moscow against it is not weakening."
Pashinyan expressed concern over the detention in Armenia of
Russian Dmitry Setrakov, who fled mobilisation, calling it a
"kidnapping."
"We cannot tolerate illegal actions on our territory," Nikol
Pashinyan said, and he threatened Russia with "consequences,"
noting that keeping a Russian military base in Armenia is not on
the agenda.
According to him, the Collective Security Treaty with regard to
Armenia has not been implemented, which is why Yerevan has frozen
its participation in the CSTO.
"In our opinion, the Collective Security Treaty regarding
Armenia was not fulfilled, especially in 2021-2022, and this could
not go unnoticed by us. We have frozen our participation in this
treaty. We will see what happens next," he stated.
He also called peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan now
"unthinkable," explaining that "Baku considers today's Armenia as
Western Azerbaijan." In his opinion, Azerbaijan is "planning to
seize new territories in Armenia."
MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107890806
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.