Khatai Arts Center Opens Exhibition Dedicated Khojaly Genocide

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Khatai Arts Centre has opened an exhibition in connection with
the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.
The exhibition called "Return to Khojaly" featured the works of
about 30 students of Ali Tahmina, the teacher of the Rangarangali
Art Studio, a well-known young artist who painted many portraits of
the Azerbaijani martyrs, Azernews reports.
On February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly
supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at
that time in the town of Khankandi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of
Azerbaijan, attacked, from five directions, the town of
Khojaly.
About 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in
the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight
families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130
children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were
taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.
Project leader, art critic, and organiser Ali Rashad said that
the works exhibited at the event were based on two points.
"After the one-day local anti-terrorist measures implemented in
September 2023, our state sovereignty was restored throughout the
country. Our tricolour flag is already flying in Khojaly. The works
displayed in this exhibition show both tragedy and the spirit of
victory, the joy of returning to Khojaly," he said.
The guests of the exhibition stressed the importance of such
projects in raising the spirit of national patriotism among
schoolchildren and revealing young talents. It was emphasised that
from now on, the main art themes for the national artists will be
devoted to the revival of Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.
At the end, honorary certificates were presented to the
distinguished young artists.
MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107890658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.