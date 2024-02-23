Khatai Arts Center Opens Exhibition Dedicated Khojaly Genocide

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Khatai Arts Centre has opened an exhibition in connection with the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The exhibition called "Return to Khojaly" featured the works of about 30 students of Ali Tahmina, the teacher of the Rangarangali Art Studio, a well-known young artist who painted many portraits of the Azerbaijani martyrs, Azernews reports.

On February 25-26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankandi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

About 613 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

Project leader, art critic, and organiser Ali Rashad said that the works exhibited at the event were based on two points.

"After the one-day local anti-terrorist measures implemented in September 2023, our state sovereignty was restored throughout the country. Our tricolour flag is already flying in Khojaly. The works displayed in this exhibition show both tragedy and the spirit of victory, the joy of returning to Khojaly," he said.

The guests of the exhibition stressed the importance of such projects in raising the spirit of national patriotism among schoolchildren and revealing young talents. It was emphasised that from now on, the main art themes for the national artists will be devoted to the revival of Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.

At the end, honorary certificates were presented to the distinguished young artists.