Amir Greets Governor-General Of Saint Lucia

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to Governor-General of Saint Lucia Cyril H E Errol Melchiades on the occasion of his country's National Day.
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip H E Joseph Pierre on the occasion of his country's National Day.
