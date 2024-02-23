Steel Frontier Fighters Destroy 13Th Murom-M In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard destroyed the 13th Russian Murom-M surveillance complex since the beginning of the year in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"During aerial reconnaissance, UAV operators of the border brigade discovered another expensive complex for long-range visual surveillance "Murom-M" and sent it into free flight using an FPV drone," the statement said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As noted, the soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment continue systematic work to detect and destroy enemy reconnaissance assets in the Kharkiv sector.

As reported, earlier FPV drones of the border guards of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed Russian Murom-P and Ironium-M systems in the Kharkiv sector .