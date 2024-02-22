Hub Motor Market 2024-2032: Industry Outlook, Future Demand, Business Strategy And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hub Motor Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” the global hub motor market size reached US$ 9,764.5 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14,287.6 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2024-2032.

A hub motor is defined as an electric motor integrated into the hub of a wheel, propels vehicles without requiring chains, belts, or gears, thereby reducing mechanical complexity and maintenance requirements. Characterized by its direct drive system, it enhances vehicle performance by providing instant torque, improved acceleration, and regenerative braking capabilities. This design also allows for more flexible vehicle layouts and increased interior space, as it eliminates the need for a conventional drivetrain. The advantages of hub motors include a quieter ride, lower operational costs, and a significant reduction in parts susceptible to wear and tear, making them a popular choice for electric bicycles, scooters, and cars.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Accell Group N.V

Cutler MAC (Shanghai) Brushless Motor Co. Ltd

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd

Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG

Leaf Motor

NTN Corporation

QS Motor

Schaeffler technologies AG & CO. KG

Tajima Motor Corporation TDCM

Global Hub Motor Market Trends:

The global hub motor market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for electric vehicles, as environmental concerns grow. In conjunction with this, advancements in battery technology are making electric vehicles more accessible and efficient. Moreover, government incentives aimed at reducing carbon emissions are encouraging the adoption of EVs. Additionally, the rising interest in sustainable transportation solutions is leading to increased investment in electric mobility. The integration of hub motors in lightweight and compact urban vehicles is further accelerating market growth, supported by the urbanization trend and the need for efficient city commuting solutions.

Enhanced performance features of hub motors, such as improved torque and smoother acceleration, are also contributing to their popularity. The ongoing development of smart cities and the infrastructure supporting electric mobility play a significant role in expanding the market. Lastly, consumer awareness regarding the environmental and economic benefits of electric vehicles is significantly influencing market dynamics.

Breakup by Installation:



Front Hub Motor Rear Hub Motor

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



E-bikes

Electric Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars Others

Breakup by Motor Type:



Geared Gearless

Breakup by Power Output:



Below 1000 W

1000–3000 W Above 3000 W

Breakup by Sales Channel:



OEM Aftermarket



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

