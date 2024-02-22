EU consents to new term of Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the European Union (EU) has announced its 13th package of sanctions against Russia, marking a continued response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The European Union's Belgian presidency revealed the development on Wednesday through social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the formal approval is expected by February 24, coinciding with the second anniversary of the commencement of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.



This latest package, described as "one of the broadest approved by the European Union," follows a series of measures implemented by Brussels since the beginning of the conflict in February 2022. The existing sanctions encompass trade embargoes, travel bans, and individual sanctions against Russian businessmen and public officials across various sectors.



The Belgian presidency reported that European Union ambassadors have agreed in principle on the 13th package, which is anticipated to have far-reaching implications. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision, emphasizing the need to "keep degrading Putin's war machine."



The new sanctions will involve nearly 200 entities and individuals being banned from traveling to the European Union, accompanied by asset freezes. In her X post, von der Leyen highlighted that with a total of 2,000 listings, the European Union aims to maintain pressure on the Kremlin while also restricting Russia's access to drones.



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock hinted that the latest round of sanctions will specifically impact the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Reports from European diplomats suggest that, for the first time, the European Union plans to sanction companies in mainland China and other countries, including Turkey, India, and Serbia. These companies are accused of aiding Moscow in circumventing sanctions by allegedly providing components that can be repurposed for use in drones and other weapon systems.



As the European Union continues to demonstrate a united front against Russian aggression, the imposition of these comprehensive sanctions underscores the ongoing efforts to curtail support for Russia's military endeavors and disrupt its procurement channels. The international community will be closely watching the unfolding developments and potential repercussions on global diplomatic relations.







MENAFN22022024000045015687ID1107885455