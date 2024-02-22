Exxonmobil Qatar Welcomes Players To Its Stand, Provides Engagement Opportunities For Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Tennis stars have been visiting ExxonMobil Qatar's stand between matches at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2024's Public Village.

Lucky fans were thrilled to see Andrey Rublev, Alexander Bublik and other stars who took turns at trying out the full-size racing simulator, which is the stand's main attraction and extremely popular among players.

Gael Monfils who also visited the ExxonMobil Qatar stand, spent time taking photos with fans and signing giant tennis balls for them.

“It's great to see tournament-goers and players enjoying themselves at our stand,” said ExxonMobil Qatar Strategic Relations Vice President and Public and Government Affairs Manager Rashid Al Khayareen.



ExxonMobil Qatar Strategic Relations Vice President and Public and Government Affairs Manager Rashid Al Khayareen poses with Marton Fucsovics (left) and Roberto Bautista Agut.

“Fans play a vital role in boosting the morale of players, and we're pleased to be able to provide a platform for players and their supporters to engage and connect. This connection contributes to a vibrant and enduring tennis community, and creating such a community is an important part of our partnership with Qatar Tennis Federation,” he added.

As title sponsor of the tournament, ExxonMobil Qatar's employees take part in the coin toss that precedes matches. The coin toss, which is a great experience to take part in it,determines which player will serve or receive first and which side they want to serve from.

Children from the ExxonMobil Qatar community are also invited to take part in a kids clinic with a top tennis player during the tournament. The clinics are organized by Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF) and allow participants to work on their technique, balance, and co-ordination with the help of some of the biggest names in tennis. Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp led this year's kids clinic. The session was dynamic and a truly enjoyable experience for the young players who were thrilled to meet and train with professional tennis players.

ExxonMobil has long been a supporter of sporting activities in Qatar and invests in sports to help transform lives and create opportunities for positive change in the local community, particularly among young people. It is committed to supporting the State of Qatar's sustainable development goals, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, by partnering with local organizations that strive to build a skilled workforce that can contribute to strong, sustainable, and balanced growth.