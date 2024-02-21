UAE Flights: Emirates Announces New Daily Service To This Destination

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Emirates on Wednesday announced it will launch a new daily service from Dubai to the Colombian capital, Bogotá, starting on June 3.

As well as connecting Colombia with the UAE, the new services will establish a historic first-ever link between the greater Middle East region and the northern part of the South American continent.

Emirates' entry into Bogotá will expand its South American network to four gateways, complementing its scheduled services to São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. The latest destination will also enhance the airline's operations in the Americas to now serve 19 points across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The daily services will link Dubai and Bogotá via Miami, with Emirates set to become the first airline to offer a host of premium services on the popular route between south Florida and Colombia.

Due to the high altitude of the city of Bogotá, it is not possible to operate a non-stop flight from Dubai, deeming a stopover necessary. Miami was selected due to its tourism and trade links with Bogotá, the airline said.

Passengers on flights in both directions between Dubai and Bogotá should meet entry regulations for the United States and hold the required documents, due to immigration procedures in Miami. Colombian and UAE citizens can enjoy visa-free entry for up to 90 days in Dubai and Bogotá respectively, thanks to reciprocal visa arrangements in place between both countries.

