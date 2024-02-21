CACI Named A Fortune World's Most Admired Company For Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON,Va., February 21, 2024 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) announced today that Fortune magazine has recognized it as one of the World's Most Admired Companies in 2024, commemorating its seventh consecutive year on the list and its 13th appearance since the list's inception.

CACI received notable results in Fortune's survey criteria for the quality of its expertise and technology, long-term investment strategy, financial soundness, and social responsibility. CACI was chosen from among approximately 1,500 global companies considered by Fortune.

“We are grateful to be acknowledged once again with this prestigious distinction, which denotes that all aspects of our business - from talent to operations to financial execution - are performing with excellence,” said John Mengucci , CACI President and Chief Executive Officer.“With steadfast commitment and ingenuity, CACI's highly-skilled workforce delivers the winning combination of deep expertise and exceptional technology to support the critical missions of our customers and our nation. Our employees, who drive our culture of character and innovation, continue to position us for growth and make a positive impact each and every day. I am extremely proud to be the leader of such a phenomenal team.”

Fortune, in partnership with the global management consulting firm Korn Ferry, surveyed 3,750 executives, directors, and securities analysts to compile the Most Admired rankings. A company must score in the top half of its industry group to be named Most Admired.

As a leading national security company, CACI continues to expand its footprint in the federal government with impactful career opportunities that allow employees to provide ground-breaking solutions for customers around the globe.

ABOUT CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci .

