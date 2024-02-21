IFS Partners With AIGC To Optimize Growth In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software

company, has signed a strategic partnership with Artificial Intelligence Global Company (AIGC) a leading digital services consulting company in Saudi Arabia. As an industry specialized solution provider, IFS is in a strong position to drive digitization in key Oil & Gas and Utilities markets while AIGC's deep-rooted local experience and capabilities will provide a solid platform to tap into this growing market.

AIGC will help accelerate the uptake of IFS solutions that resonate with the Oil & Gas and Utilities companies. These include IFS Cloud, IFS Cloud Enterprise Asset management to overcome operational challenges, IFS Could EAM's AI-embedded maintenance planning and scheduling and Field Service Management solution to support 360 degree end-to-end service lifecycle.

Speaking on the new collaboration, Vijay Jaswal, Chief Technology Officer, APJ & MEA, at IFS said,“Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in our Middle East expansion plans, and it is important for us to have a sturdy and well-connected partner to enable us to meet local business needs, help them drive growth and support the country's digitization goals. We truly believe that AIGC has a strong network and market insights that will help us accelerate the goals of businesses that are focused on embracing digitization to attain operational efficiency, sustain long term growth, and lessen their carbon footprint.”

Ahmed AlGhamdi, AIGC's CEO, said,“With rapid developments and initiatives taking place, the technological needs of Saudi Arabia are centered around cutting-edge solutions that will help our businesses remain competitive on a global scale. IFS's market leading solutions drive value and innovation that our customers need and will help them overcome challenges while also providing multiple opportunities to improve productivity, reduce operational costs, and accelerate workflows. We look forward to working with IFS to meet our evolving customer needs.”

The strategic partnership between IFS and AIGC not only underscores their commitment to

serving the Saudi market but also aligns with the ambitious objectives of Saudi VISION 2030. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and local expertise, this collaboration is poised to drive economic diversification, foster private sector growth, and modernize key sectors in line with the vision's goals.

