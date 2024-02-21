Chinese rival to Boeing, Airbus makes global entrance

(MENAFN) China's domestically produced passenger jet, the C919, achieved a significant milestone by making its international debut at the Singapore Airshow on Sunday. Developed by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), the C919, which entered commercial service in May, had previously been restricted to flying within China.



Viewed as a potential challenger to the long-standing commercial aviation dominance of Boeing and Airbus, the C919 is a single-aisle jet designed to carry up to 192 passengers and cover distances of up to 5,644 kilometers (3,500 miles). At the airshow, Comac announced a deal with China's Tibet Airlines, finalizing an order for 40 of these narrow-body jets.



Industry experts note that while the C919 shares similarities with existing offerings from Airbus and Boeing, it signifies a legitimate effort by China to enter the global commercial aviation market. Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus's commercial aircraft business, commented on the C919, stating that it may not disrupt the market significantly but acknowledged the vastness of the market and the need for healthy competition.



Notably, some industry observers see the current challenges faced by Boeing, particularly related to the 737 Max, as an opportunity for Comac. Boeing, grappling with fallout from a mid-flight blowout incident involving a section of the fuselage of a 737 Max 9 aircraft in January, is not presenting any commercial aircraft at the Singapore Airshow. This situation has prompted analysts to suggest that the C919 could gain traction as an alternative in the market.



As the C919 makes its international foray, the aviation industry is closely watching how this Chinese contender will fare against the established players and whether it will capitalize on the current challenges faced by competitors. The international debut at the Singapore Airshow represents a significant step in the global expansion of China's commercial aviation ambitions.





