PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Interactive Sant Ravidas Museum In Varanasi

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi (UP), Feb 21 (IANS) Seer Goverdhanpur, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi, will have a grand and modern museum that will depict the legacy of the 15th century saint poet, his life, teachings and philosophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the museum during his two-day proposed visit to the city on February 22-23.

According to Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, the museum on Sant Ravidas will be built with an investment of Rs 23.20 crore.

Officials of UP Projects Corporation Limited, Varanasi, said that the museum will be built on an area of 4,000 square metres at his birthplace.

The museum will have five big galleries and will provide information on the birth and spiritual life of Sant Ravidas through digital pictures and movies. His contribution to the Bhakti movement will be preserved in the museum, which will be interactive for the visiting devotees.

