Electric Scooter Lift And Carrier Market To Surpass $282 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The electric scooter lift and carrier market is projected to be worth USD 282 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing emphasis on last-mile connectivity solutions is a major factor driving the market growth. The demand for efficient, eco-friendly transportation options is substantially rising due to rapid urbanization. To that end, electric scooters, coupled with innovative lift and carrier solutions, help provide a convenient and sustainable mode of transportation. Several businesses across major cities worldwide are also investing in infrastructure and policies to promote last-mile connectivity, further contributing to the popularity of electric scooters. For instance, in January 2024, Ola Electric sold over 8,200 scooters to ANI Technologies Ltd, a promoter group firm that plans to establish and develop its electric bike taxi service in several Indian cities.

Electric scooter lift and carrier market from the interior segment is expected to gain significant traction between 2024 and 2032. Interior lifts and carriers help cater to users seeking convenient and secure transportation solutions for their scooters. These systems are designed to fit seamlessly inside various types of vehicles for providing accessibility without compromising interior space. The growing demand for user-friendly and space-efficient mobility solutions, especially among individuals with limited mobility, will drive the product adoption.

Electric scooter lift and carrier market from the public transportation segment is estimated to record considerable growth through 2032. Many cities globally are emphasizing sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions, surging the adoption of electric scooter lifts and carriers for individuals with reduced mobility to access public transport. The need to facilitate the seamless integration of electric scooters onto buses and other public transit vehicles, is also promoting universal mobility. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, government initiatives for accessible transportation, and the strong commitment to creating inclusive transit options will foster the industry growth.

Europe electric scooter lift and carrier market will cross USD 70 million by 2032, owing to increasing urbanization, environmental consciousness, and the growing adoption of electric scooters for last-mile transportation. Electric scooters are gaining significance for short-distance commuting in the region. Additionally, the growing focus on sustainable mobility across European cities is surging the need for efficient scooter transport solutions. The implementation of policies favoring green transportation and accessibility will further accelerate the regional market demand.

Some of the leading companies involved in the electric scooter lift and carrier market include Pride Mobility Products Corp., Bruno Independent Living Aids, Inc., EZ Carrier USA, Harmar, and Magneta Trailers Inc, among others. These market players are focusing on innovations for expanding their market reach. For instance, in February 2023, Ather announced a collaboration with Salesforce, the worldwide CRM leader to boost its sales and service management capabilities whilst extending its retail footprint across the country to meet the expanding demand.

