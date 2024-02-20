Official: Kuwait Eager To Cooperate With Int'l Civil Aviation Organization

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Deputy Director General for Air Navigation Services in Kuwait Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Engineer Duaij Al-Otaibi affirmed, Tuesday, Kuwait's cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in technical and legal fields.

This came in a statement made by Al-Otaibi to KUNA after he met with the Regional Director for the Middle East at ICAO, Mohammad Abubaker during the international Air Navigation Meeting, organized by ICAO, taking place in Cairo, Egypt.

Al-Otaibi said that Kuwait is expressing its interest in collaborative work regarding safety, air navigation, and developing legislation and laws with ICAO's regional office.

He pointed out that ICAO is a United Nations organization that is responsible for monitoring worldwide air transport safety and enforcing the Chicago Convention: a worldwide agreement on air transport safety signed after World War II.

While praising Arab countries' civil aviation achievements, Al-Otaibi affirmed Kuwait's progressive civil aviation performance and total adherence to ICAO's regulations. He stated that the DGCA was able to accomplish many project such as building the new control tower that meets the highest of global standards.

Further innovations occurred at Kuwait International Airport: the building of a new, third runway, the installing of modern, state-of-the-art navigational devices, and the installing of a new training simulator device, Al-Otaibi said.

The construction of Kuwait's T2 airport is ongoing and will be able to accommodate 20 million passengers annually in cooperation with ICAO officials to oversee all training to Kuwait DGCA employees, he added.

In a similar statement to KUNA, Abubaker affirmed the ICAO's cooperation with Kuwait. He said that through his meeting with Al-Otaibi, Abubaker discussed the many ways the ICAO could help Kuwait by providing aid and experience to enrich the Middle East region.

Abubaker said an important visit to Kuwait will take place in April, accompanied by an experienced envoy to overlook the ICAO's regulations in Kuwait.

He praised Kuwait's participation in ICAO conferences, which shows Kuwait's eagerness to progress and cooperation regarding air navigation.

Abubaker stated that civil aviation is a collaborative field, which can only be done on a global scale, explaining that it is important regionally and globally to further progress and become better. (end)

