Barrel Energy Announces Cancellation Of Land Lease And Elimination Of $ 3.9 Million Of Liabilities

Unwinding the Land Lease Agreement. These actions will create a cleaner balance sheet for future financings.

On May 14, 2019, the Company signed a land lease in central California for 602 acres at $1,000 per acre to grow hemp for fiber usage. The lease was for 10 years with annual costs of $602,000. On February 19, 2024, the Company and the Landlord have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the agreement and all payments due to the landholder will be forgiven. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had accrued $2,558,500 of unpaid lease payments as accounts payable and this amount will be eliminated and reflected in the next quarterly statement.

Creation of Preferred Stock and elimination of accrued expenses. The Board has approved a proposal from its Chairman to exchange $925,719 in accrued expenses owed to Mr. Sangha in return for the issuance of 5,000,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock. The 4% Series A Preferred will have voting control but will not be convertible into common stock.



Elimination of variable conversion feature on all remaining Notes. The Board has reached an agreement to restructure $512,000 of Convertible Notes due Mr. Sangha and AT Media. These Notes have been restructured to eliminate the variable priced conversion and will have a fixed conversion price of $0.03. The reduction in $3,946,219 in liabilities is a good step to move our exploration and development forward on our two primary assets which are the two Pl.s in Tanzania.

