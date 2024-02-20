Blue Marble Geographics Releases Global Mapper Standard V25.1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mackenzie Mills, Assistant Product ManagerHALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Global Mapper standard v25.1. This version includes solar updates to the Hillshade tool for terrain display, mesh cropping, and more.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble's affordable, user-friendly GIS software has been meeting the needs of hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers throughout the world.The Hillshade tool in Global Mapper displays directional shadows on terrain data. It's useful for visualizing terrain texture and estimating shadows. Version 25.1 has enhanced the existing tool by adding the option to calculate the sun's Azimuth and Altitude based on time at a specified location. Using either the data's location or an input location, you can give Global Mapper a date and time, and it will automatically calculate the sun's location for display in the 2D and 3D workspaces.The Path Profile tool displays 3D data from a perpendicular perspective and is an incredibly useful tool for data visualization and editing. The updated version of Global Mapper includes the ability to create Parallel Profile lines in addition to the existing Perpendicular Profile lines. These are a great way to export linear terrain data to modeling software that isn't able to handle complex or terrain data. Settings in the Path Profile tool have also undergone an update. Separating functions into tabs, the settings are now easier to navigate.The Feature Info tool is a staple feature in Global Mapper that provides the ability to view attribute data of a feature directly from the workspace. It has now been expanded to work in the 3D viewer as well for vector and point cloud data. Features selected in the 3D view will also be elected in the workspace, allowing for easy data manipulation.“Updates and new tools in Global Mapper version 25.1 focus on enhancing user interaction with 3D data and providing more information visually,” stated Mackenzie Mills, Assistant Product Manager.“With a revamped settings dialog, color ramp display, and the ability to display parallel cross sections in the Path Profile tool users can explore and understand terrain data more fully and easily than ever before. 3D vector data exploration is expanded as well with the extension of the Feature Information tool allowing detailed feature information to be viewed for features selected from the 3D Viewer. In data editing, a new option for cropping of 3D mesh features, an increasingly popular data type, is useful for cleaning up models generated from the Global Mapper Pro Pixels to Points tool as well as any other mesh features.”Other notable features include a dedicated STL export option designed to streamline the process of preparing an export for 3D printing. A much-requested feature, the ability to crop a mesh using a vector feature, can now be accessed from the crop vector data tool.To learn more about the new features available in standard and Pro versions of Global Mapper v25.1, register and join us at upcoming webinars 'What's new in Global Mapper Standard v25.1.?” webinar on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024, and ' What's new in Global Mapper Pro v.25?” on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble's expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble's products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble's products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe - including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit:

