Kenya's Attorney General Pays Business Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

At the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, a delegation headed by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kenya Renson Mulele Ingonga has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Prosecutor General's Office attaches special importance to the expansion of ties in the field of legal cooperation with law enforcement agencies of foreign countries.

The delegation visited the Alley of Honour, honoured the memory of Heydar Aliyev, national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, laid a wreath at his tomb, and visited the tomb of academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist. The guests also visited Martyrs Alley and honoured the memory of the children of the Motherland who died in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the bilateral meeting held at the General Prosecutor's Office, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev welcomed the guests and said the friendship and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Kenya are expanding day by day.

Noting this year's celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, the Prosecutor General emphasized that the establishment of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Nairobi in November 2022 is an indicator of the upward development of bilateral relations.

Expressing satisfaction with the cooperation with the prosecution bodies of our country, Kenyan Prosecutor General Renson Ingong expressed gratitude for the high hospitality, as well as experience in the field of combating transnational crime, including terrorism, financing of terrorism, and corruption, as well as professional training and advanced training of prosecutors. He expressed interest in studying the Azerbaijani model in the field of exchange.

Kamran Aliyev noted that in the past years, Azerbaijan was also one of the countries subjected to terror, Armenia kept Azerbaijani lands under occupation for a long time, but under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Command, the thirty-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories was stopped, and in September 2023, as a result of anti-terrorist measures of local nature carried out by the Azerbaijani army, Azerbaijan fully restored the integrity of the country.

The Prosecutor General noted that, due to the attention and care of the country's leadership, large-scale construction and reconstruction works have been carried out in the territories liberated from occupation and invited the Kenyan guests to visit Aghdam district.

The Prosecutor General noted that the holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year in Azerbaijan is a vivid example of the rapid growth of the international prestige of Azerbaijan.

Renson Ingonga noted that environment and climate change issues are important for his country, noting that the African Climate Summit was held in Kenya last September, and emphasised that they will take an active part in the important event to be held in Azerbaijan

Kamran Aliyev informed the guests about the activity of the "electronic information system of the prosecutor's office" within the framework of large-scale reforms carried out in the prosecutor's office. At the meeting, a useful exchange of views on cooperation in the field of combating crime was held, and the efficiency of cooperation within international organisations, including the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and International Association of Prosecutors, was discussed.

At the Museum of History of the General Prosecutor's Office, the guests familiarised themselves with the corner and exhibits dedicated to the life and creativity of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as ways of developing the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

The delegation's visit to Azerbaijan continues.