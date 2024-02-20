Kenya's Attorney General Pays Business Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
At the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, a
delegation headed by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kenya
Renson Mulele Ingonga has arrived in Azerbaijan on a working visit, Azernews reports.
In accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the
Prosecutor General's Office attaches special importance to the
expansion of ties in the field of legal cooperation with law
enforcement agencies of foreign countries.
The delegation visited the Alley of Honour, honoured the memory
of Heydar Aliyev, national leader of the Azerbaijani people,
architect, and founder of the modern independent state of
Azerbaijan, laid a wreath at his tomb, and visited the tomb of
academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist.
The guests also visited Martyrs Alley and honoured the memory of
the children of the Motherland who died in the struggle for
independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
During the bilateral meeting held at the General Prosecutor's
Office, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev welcomed the guests and
said the friendship and cooperation relations between Azerbaijan
and Kenya are expanding day by day.
Noting this year's celebration of the 20th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, the
Prosecutor General emphasized that the establishment of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Nairobi in November 2022 is an indicator of
the upward development of bilateral relations.
Expressing satisfaction with the cooperation with the
prosecution bodies of our country, Kenyan Prosecutor General Renson
Ingong expressed gratitude for the high hospitality, as well as
experience in the field of combating transnational crime, including
terrorism, financing of terrorism, and corruption, as well as
professional training and advanced training of prosecutors. He
expressed interest in studying the Azerbaijani model in the field
of exchange.
Kamran Aliyev noted that in the past years, Azerbaijan was also
one of the countries subjected to terror, Armenia kept Azerbaijani
lands under occupation for a long time, but under the leadership of
the victorious Supreme Command, the thirty-year occupation of
Azerbaijani territories was stopped, and in September 2023, as a
result of anti-terrorist measures of local nature carried out by
the Azerbaijani army, Azerbaijan fully restored the integrity of
the country.
The Prosecutor General noted that, due to the attention and care
of the country's leadership, large-scale construction and
reconstruction works have been carried out in the territories
liberated from occupation and invited the Kenyan guests to visit
Aghdam district.
The Prosecutor General noted that the holding of the 29th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year in
Azerbaijan is a vivid example of the rapid growth of the
international prestige of Azerbaijan.
Renson Ingonga noted that environment and climate change issues
are important for his country, noting that the African Climate
Summit was held in Kenya last September, and emphasised that they
will take an active part in the important event to be held in
Azerbaijan
Kamran Aliyev informed the guests about the activity of the
"electronic information system of the prosecutor's office" within
the framework of large-scale reforms carried out in the
prosecutor's office. At the meeting, a useful exchange of views on
cooperation in the field of combating crime was held, and the
efficiency of cooperation within international organisations,
including the UN, Non-Aligned Movement, and International
Association of Prosecutors, was discussed.
At the Museum of History of the General Prosecutor's Office, the
guests familiarised themselves with the corner and exhibits
dedicated to the life and creativity of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev,
as well as ways of developing the Prosecutor's Office of
Azerbaijan.
The delegation's visit to Azerbaijan continues.
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107875369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.