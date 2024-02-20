               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye's Intelligence Service Detains French Spies


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has conducted an operation against spies of the France's Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), Trend reports, citing the local press.

To note, the three-member spy network headed by Syrian-born Ahmet Katie passed false information and fabricated documents to French intelligence accusing Türkiye at the international level of allegedly torturing refugees trying to travel abroad.

