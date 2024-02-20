6WIND Unveils Virtualized Solutions Transforming Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) And Private 5G (P5G) Landscapes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtualized & Secure Networking Software Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 6WIND , a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, enhances its latest virtualized offerings, the User Plane Function (UPF) and the Virtualized Firewall (vFW ), driving innovation in Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and Private 5G (P5G) solutions across diverse use cases.By facilitating local internet breakout, optimizing data traffic routing, and minimizing latency for users accessing cloud services directly from the edge, the UPF redefines mobile network efficiency. In tandem, the vFW bolsters network security by implementing robust network firewall capabilities at the edge to protect these access points. The combined deployment of efficient network user place functions and security measures ensures great user experience, performance, data integrity and compliance with regulatory standards, enhancing overall network reliability and protection.By integrating these advanced functionalities into MEC and P5G architectures, organizations gain unprecedented agility, security, and performance, fostering innovation while enhancing operational efficiency and cost savings.The virtualized solutions empower Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to significantly reduce capital expenditures associated with traditional hardware procurement and maintenance. Offering scalability on demand, these solutions facilitate seamless adjustments to network capacity and security requirements without costly hardware upgrades. Streamlined management and automation capabilities inherent in virtualized environments further contribute to reduced operational expenses by minimizing manual configuration and maintenance tasks.Julian Dahan, CEO of 6WIND, expressed, "Our latest virtualized offerings affirm our commitment to driving network transformation, providing CSPs with the confidence to tackle modern networking challenges. By integrating cutting-edge technologies into MEC and P5G architectures, we empower clients to achieve superior agility, security, and performance. These enhancements mark a significant step in our journey towards shaping the future of networking, and we're excited to lead the way towards a more connected and secure world."For more information about how the 6WIND vFW and UPF can benefit your organization, please visit us at MWC on Booth 2D30 in Hall 2 or click here /vrouter-vsr-solutions/About 6WIND6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Secure networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases, delivering the lowest TCO in the market.6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.Follow 6WIND:LinkedIn:Twitter:Web:

